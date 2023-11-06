Elon Musk’s X Gets Grok AI Bot to Rival with ChatGPT

Elon Musk’s xAI wing has introduced its conversational AI tool, Grok AI, joining the list of existing models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s new Bing, and Google’s Bard. The AI chatbot will not only provide you with information on varying topics but is also said to answer your ‘spicy’ questions, which can become restricted on other platforms. Have a look at the details.

X Grok AI Now Official

The Grok AI tool is based on xAI’s Grok-1 large language model (LLM), which was introduced around 4 months ago. Grok is described as an AI model, which can answer your questions “with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak.” So, we can expect some crazy replies.

It will also have real-time information about the world taken from X (something which the competition lacks!) to provide you with more information and will even suggest questions to ask if you end up scratching your head! Musk has also given an example of the same and you can check it out below. Example of Grok vs typical GPT, where Grok has current information, but other doesn’t pic.twitter.com/hBRXmQ8KFi— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2023

It is presently in the early stages of beta and will be available for limited users in the US to try. Once Grok AI exits beta, it will be available for all X Premium+ users. Musk has cleverly put its AI tool behind a paywall and if you become very much interested in using it, subscribing will be the only option. For those who don’t know, the X Premium+ plan starts at Rs 1,300 a month. There are Basic and Premium plans too. You can check out the pricing in your country here.

It is also revealed that Grok AI will be both an inbuilt feature on X and a standalone app. It remains to be seen when its app will be available and whether or not it will be meant for both Android and iOS! We are yet to see when it will begin rolling out for all and even it will arrive in India! We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned! Also, what do you think about X’s AI model? Do you think it can become as popular as ChatGPT? Let us know in the comments below!