WWDC 2022: How and Where to Watch, Timings, and More!

Apple’s WWDC 2022 event is all set to kick off on June 6. The Cupertino giant will be taking the wraps off of its next-gen software platforms for its devices, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and other developer tools. So, if you are interested in watching the event live, you have come to the right place. In this post, we have outlined the different ways to watch Apple’s upcoming event live and the timings of the event in different countries. So, without further ado, let’s get into it right away!

Apple WWDC 2022: Details

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is one of the most anticipated events in the tech industry. This year, as usual, the company is slated to unveil the next-gen operating systems such as iOS and iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16 for its devices.

Although there is less to no chance that Apple would reveal something about its AR/MR headset and RealityOS, there is no harm in hoping that it will. Other than these, Apple is expected to release new tools for developers to help them create more immersive apps, games, and services for different platforms. So, if you want to watch WWDC 2022 live on the day it kicks off, check out some of the ways right below.

Watch WWDC 2022 on YouTube

The easiest way to watch the live stream of Apple’s upcoming event is to tune into the official YouTube channel of the company on the day of the event. You can use the YouTube app on your smartphones, or smart TVs, or simply open the platform in a web browser on your laptop or PC to watch the live stream. Take a look at the link below.

You can also set a reminder for the event on YouTube so that you get a notification when it actually starts.

Watch WWDC 2022 on Mac, iPhone, iPad, or a Windows PC

If you are an Apple buff and want to enjoy WWDC 2022 on any of your Apple devices, you can watch the live stream on Apple’s official website using the native Safari browser or Google Chrome. However, it is worth mentioning that your device will need to run iOS 10 or above and macOS Sierra 10.12 or above.

For a Windows PC or laptop, you can use the native Microsoft Edge browser to either watch the live stream on YouTube or you can go to Apple’s official website. Other web browsers like Chrome or Firefox can also be used to stream the event.

Watch WWDC 2022 Using the Apple TV App

You can also watch the Apple event in the Apple TV app on your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV sets. Although the link is currently not available, the live stream is expected to show up in the “Watch Now” section of the app on June 6. So, you will just need to open the Apple TV app on any supported device –> select the “Watch Now” category from the bottom navigation bar -> select WWDC 2022 and click/ tap the Play button. Otherwise, you can simply use the search bar in the Apple TV app to search for the WWDC 2022 event to start watching right away.

Note: The link for the WWDC 2022 event is currently not available on the Apple TV app. It is, however, expected to show up in the app prior to the event date.

Watch WWDC 2022 in the Apple Developer App or Developer Website

Apple is also confirmed to stream its upcoming WWDC 2022 virtual event in its Developer app and the Developer website. This is to expand the reach of the event to all the Apple-focused developers around the world. You can download the Developer app from the App Store or go to developer.apple.com on the event day to catch it live.

WWDC 2022 Timings Around the World

Now, shifting our focus to the timing of the WWDC 2022 event, it will go live in the Apple Park in Cupertino, California at 10 am Pacific Time on June 6. This means that the event will be live here in India at 10:30 pm on the same day. You can check out the list of timings of the event for different time zones below.

Honolulu, Hawaii – 7:00 am

Anchorage, Alaska – 9:00 am

Cupertino, California – 10:00 am

Phoenix, Arizona – 10:00 am

Vancouver, Canada – 10:00 am

Denver, Colorado – 11:00 am

Dallas, Texas – 12:00 am

New York, New York – 1:00 am

Toronto, Canada – 1:00 pm

Halifax, Canada – 2:00 pm

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 2:00 pm

London, United Kingdom – 6:00 pm

Berlin, Germany – 7:00 pm

Paris, France – 7:00 pm

Cape Town, South Africa – 7:00 pm

Moscow, Russia – 8:00 pm

Helsinki, Finland – 8:00 pm

Istanbul, Turkey – 8:00 pm

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 9:00 pm

Jakarta, Indonesia – 12:00 am (next day)

Shanghai, China – 1:00 am (next day)

Singapore – 1:00 am (next day)

Perth, Australia – 1:00 am (next day)

Hong Kong – 1:00 am (next day)

Seoul, South Korea – 2:00 am (next day)

Tokyo, Japan – 2:00 am (next day)

Adelaide, Australia – 2:30 am (next day)

Sydney, Australia – 3:00 am (next day)

Auckland, New Zealand – 5:00 am (next day)

So, these are the timings of Apple’s upcoming WWDC 2022 event for different countries and regions. We will be covering the event on our platform once it goes live. Meanwhile, you can check out our iOS 16 round-up story or the in-depth story on what to expect from WWDC 2022 to know more. Also, let us know your expectations from Apple’s upcoming event in the comments below.