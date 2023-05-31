Apple’s Easter Egg for WWDC 2023 Seemingly Confirms Its Mixed Reality Headset

Apple’s yearly developer’s keynote WWDC is set to take place on June 5 and could be a fascinating one since we expect the arrival of the company’s first mixed reality headset. This has seemingly been confirmed via a recently released intriguing AR easter egg. Check out the details below.

Apple’s Headset Details Emerge

Apple’s easter egg projects a static Apple logo shadow with a changing Apple logo that reveals the “June 5, 2023″ date frequently. To experience it, visit the official Apple Events page on your iPhone and/or iPad. You will notice a “View the AR experience” option. You can rotate as well as change the size of the morphing Apple logo.

To further fuel the excitement, prominent display analyst Ross Young tweeted some interesting specifications for the mixed-reality headset. According to him, each of the Mirco OLED displays will measure 1.41 inches diagonally and will offer 5000 nits of peak brightness and 4000 pixels per inch. The headset will also support HDR content, something that none of its current competitors does. You want more, I will give you more: Micro OLED specs for Apple's AR/VR headset:

1.41" in diagonal

4000 PPI

>5000 nits of brightness— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 30, 2023

Additionally, the headset is rumored to run on Apple’s in-house mixed-reality OS dubbed xrOS. Apart from this, the headset is expected to sport Mac-like computing capabilities with two chipsets. It will also come with a proper app ecosystem. But, nothing is concrete as of now.

Since WWDC 2023 is just around the corner, it would be best to wait for official details on this. Apple is also expected to announce the next-gen iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and more software updates and could also introduce its new MacBook Air. To get all the details on this, stay tuned. Also, do share your thoughts on this in the comments below.