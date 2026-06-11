Fortnite Leak Reveals The Batman’s Batmobile Coming Soon to Chapter 7 Season 3

The face of the DC Universe is once again coming to the Battle Royale island, with new leaks suggesting that the Batmobile from Matt Reeves’ The Batman will soon be roaring to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. This means that players will be able to use the Batmobile car body in both Battle Royale and Rocket Racing.

The Coolest Batmobile Will Soon Roar Its Way into Fortnite

According to a post by SamLeakss, a reputed dataminer in the community, the 2022 Batmobile is currently in the works to be used in Fortnite. Unlike previous Batman crossovers like the LEGO Batman pickaxe and Batman Zero skin, the new crossover will likely only feature vehicle cosmetics for players.

Image Credit: X / SamLeakss

This has become increasingly common for certain crossovers, with the recent Fortnite Ratatouille collab also featuring only vehicle cosmetics for players to earn. However, that doesn’t mean players should let go of the hopes for a possible The Batman (2022) skin. We all know how much DC (and Epic) loves Batman, especially given how there are already 8 unique outfits for the character in the game.

With The Batman Part 2 being slated for release next year, players might have to wait a while, but they could see Epic add a skin for Robert Pattinson’s version of the character to Fortnite. For now, the makeshift muscle car Batmobile should be enough to satiate The Batman fans like me. The Batman is one of the best comic book movies of all time, so the fans are ready to take any bits and pieces they can get in the game.

As of now, there is no set release date for the Batmobile. However, the leak from SamLeakss suggests that it could be added to the game in the on June 25, 2026.

Are you excited about using one of the coolest renditions of the Batmobile in Chapter 7 Season 3? Tell us in the comments below!