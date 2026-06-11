Resident Evil Veronica Follows RE2 and RE4 Remakes With Third-Person Gameplay

Ever since the latest title of Resident Evil was teased at the State of Play live event, gamers have had one common question in their mind: whether it will be a first-person or a third-person game. Capcom has now officially settled this, stating that Resident Evil Veronica is a third-person game. Before the announcement, players had started speculating that the upcoming horror title would follow the franchise’s recent trend of mixing first-person and third-person modes. But now, the longtime fans are relieved and hyped up for the release, as the title is believed to have an important role in the storyline.

Resident Evil Veronica Ditches First-Person for a Familiar Survival Horror Style, Capcom Confirms

The confirmation that Resident Evil Veronica is third-person arrived shortly after the PlayStation State of Play showcase, in a post-show Q&A session. The game producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi stated that the remake of Code Veronica will be entirely based on a third-person perspective.

Although the reveal trailer for Resident Evil Veronica showcased a first-person perspective clip set in an apartment in Paris, the vision is set to be closer to Resident Evil 2 Remake. It won’t be similar to what we experienced in Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village.

According to Hirabayashi, the upcoming remake is being developed by the same team responsible for the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 remakes. Since the team is reputed for creating classic game remakes and preserving the originality, fans are more confident about the title set to launch in 2027.

The fact that Resident Evil Veronica is third-person makes sense because the original game leaned heavily on creating a survival and horror tension. So, this third-person design will surely allow the team to balance combat and exploration rather than constantly switching between cameras like we saw in RE 9: Requiem.

The community has been constantly praising the decision to keep the game completely third-person, because it suits Veronica’s gameplay. Some even stated that focusing on a single camera angle would allow the developers to provide a polished and immersive horror experience, which is exactly what Resident Evil fans want. Now that the gameplay is confirmed to have a third-person view, gamers have yet another reason to look forward to Claire and Chris Redfield’s adventure.