Grow a Garden 2 Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

It is rare for a gaming phenomenon to explode the way Grow a Garden did. The Roblox hit took over the platform, drew twenty+ million players, and eventually faded away. Now, the highly anticipated GAG sequel is set to arrive this week, bringing fresh features and a new take on the fan favorite gardening experience. If you’re ready to jump back in, here is the Grow a Garden 2 release date, launch time, and a countdown timer to keep the excitement growing.

Grow a Garden 2 releases on June 12, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT, 1:00 PM ET, and 7:00 PM CET, according to the official trailer countdown and promotional material shared by the developers. The highly anticipated sequel to Roblox’s record-breaking farming game introduces stealing, garden defenses, pets, and several new progression systems.

If you are from other parts of the globe, here is a bigger list of major Roblox regions and the time GAG 2 releases in each country:

United States : June 12, 10:00 AM PT

: June 12, 10:00 AM PT Brazil : June 12, 2:00 PM BRT

: June 12, 2:00 PM BRT Philippines : June 13, 1:00 AM PHT

: June 13, 1:00 AM PHT United Kingdom : June 12, 6:00 PM BST

: June 12, 6:00 PM BST Russia : June 12, 8:00 PM MSK

: June 12, 8:00 PM MSK India : June 12, 10:30 PM IST

: June 12, 10:30 PM IST Turkey : June 12, 8:00 PM TRT

: June 12, 8:00 PM TRT Mexico : June 12, 11:00 AM CDT

: June 12, 11:00 AM CDT Germany : June 12, 7:00 PM CEST

: June 12, 7:00 PM CEST Canada : June 12, 1:00 PM ET

: June 12, 1:00 PM ET Malaysia : June 13, 1:00 AM MYT

: June 13, 1:00 AM MYT Japan : June 13, 2:00 AM JST

: June 13, 2:00 AM JST Indonesia: June 13, 12:00 AM WIB

Grow a Garden 2 Countdown Timer

Looking for the Grow a Garden 2 countdown timer website? The wait for GAG 2 is almost over, and players across the world are preparing for launch day. Use the countdown timer below to track exactly how long remains before the Roblox sequel goes live.

Grow a Garden 2 releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds GAG 2 is now out!!!

All Grow a Garden 2 Leaks, Rumors, and Features

Thinking about what to expect from Grow a Garden 2, when it finally comes out? Here is a list of all leaks, rumors, and confirmed features coming with GAG 2:

Stealing and Garden Defense (Confirmed from trailer)

(Confirmed from trailer) Day and Night Cycle (Confirmed from trailer/event page)

(Confirmed from trailer/event page) New Seeds and Crops (Confirmed from trailer)

(Confirmed from trailer) Circular Map and Central Shop Hub (Confirmed from trailer)

(Confirmed from trailer) Offline Progression (Confirmed from trailer)

(Confirmed from trailer) Pets and Egg Hatching System (Leaked)

(Leaked) New Crates and Utility Items (Leaked)

(Leaked) New Gear and Equipment (Leaked)

(Leaked) Guild System (Rumored)

(Rumored) Defensive Plants and Traps (Confirmed from trailer)

Stealing and Garden Defense

The biggest change in Grow a Garden 2 is the introduction of stealing. Unlike the original game, where stealing was a paid feature with limited value, the sequel turns it into a core mechanic. During nighttime, players can enter other gardens and attempt to steal valuable crops.

To counter this, players can build defenses around their farms. The trailer showcases dangerous plants that actively protect your property, creating a risk versus reward loop that should make progression much more competitive.

Day and Night Cycle

Grow a Garden 2 features a full day and night cycle that directly affects gameplay. Daytime appears to be focused on farming, harvesting, and expanding your plot.

Nighttime is when stealing becomes active, forcing players to think carefully about defense placement and crop management. This system could dramatically change how players plan their gardens compared to the original game.

New Seeds and Crops

The sequel introduces an entirely new selection of seeds and crops. Several new plant types have already appeared in trailers and promotional screenshots.

Some of these plants serve more than a farming purpose. Certain crops can also act as defensive tools, giving players another layer of strategy when designing their farms. Here is a rumored list of GAG 2 seeds:

Carrot

Strawberry

Bamboo

Apple

Blueberry

Pumpkin

Corn

Cactus

Pineapple

Mushroom

Green Bean

Banana

Grape

Coconut

Mango

Acorn

Cherry

Sunflower

Lotus

Pomegranate

Beanstalk

Poison Apple

Circular Map and Central Shop Hub

The original Grow a Garden used a traditional layout with plots arranged in rows. Grow a Garden 2 replaces that structure with a circular map design.

Player gardens surround a centralized hub that contains important shops and services. This layout should make navigation easier while creating more opportunities for player interaction.

Offline Progression

Offline progression is returning in Grow a Garden 2. Crops will continue growing while you are away from the game, allowing players to make progress without staying online constantly.

This feature was popular in the original experience and should help casual players keep up with the economy and progression systems.

Pets and Egg Hatching System

Several leaks suggest Grow a Garden 2 will feature collectible pets obtained through eggs. Datamined information and community leaks point to creatures such as Deer, Raccoons, Birds, Frogs, and Bunnies.

While their exact functions remain unknown, many players believe pets could provide passive bonuses, defensive abilities, or farming boosts. We will have to wait and see if it is the same as the original GAG pet mechanics.

New Crates and Utility Items

Leaks have also revealed several crate types that may appear at launch. Examples include Bear Trap Crates, Owner Door Crates, Weather Machine Crates, and Spring Crates.

Most of these items appear to support the game’s new defense-focused gameplay loop. If accurate, they could become valuable tools for protecting gardens from thieves.

New Gear and Equipment

Gear is another system that has surfaced through leaks ahead of launch. Very little official information exists, but equipment could provide movement, utility, or stealing advantages.

If the system is included at release, it may become one of the most important progression paths outside traditional farming.

Guild System

One of the most discussed rumors involves a guild feature. References to guild-related content reportedly appeared on an early game page before being removed.

Although the developers have not officially announced guilds, many players expect some form of cooperative progression or group-based gameplay to arrive in the sequel.

Defensive Plants and Traps

The trailer showcases several aggressive plants designed specifically to stop thieves. One example appears to be a Venus Flytrap-like plant that attacks intruders, while another plant launches fire projectiles.

These defenses transform gardens from simple farming plots into fortified bases. As a result, players will need to balance crop production with protection if they want to hold onto their valuable harvests.

So, that is everything you need to know about Grow a Garden 2 release time and the date. Which features are you excited to try out from the GAG sequel? Let us know in the comments.