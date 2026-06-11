Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 Patch Notes: New Hero, New 18v18 Mode, 616 Vault, and More

Marvel Rivals players had their fun with the gigantic Devil Dino; now it’s time to meet the fearless leader of the X-Men on the battlefield, starting Season 8.5. As one would expect, the upcoming mid-season update is stacked with plenty of new content, from a new duelist hero to a new map. So, if you are curious about the upcoming Version 20260612 update, discover the complete Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 patch notes right here.

NetEase Games has announced that Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 will go live on June 12, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. This is a big update as Cyclops debuts in Marvel Rivals, along with new content on the way. So, two hours of server downtime are confirmed. Just wait until the server maintenance is done, and then you can queue in with your squad and play as Cyclops.

In the meantime, check out all the new in-game store items, stories, etc, being added to the game as per the latest Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 patch notes:

New Hero

To me, my X-Men! Cyclops officially arrives on the Marvel Rivals battlefield!

New Map

After a long delay, the legendary Tournament of the Heavenly Cities has officially commenced! Following a grueling series of preliminaries, the Immortal Weapons have reached the finals to test their might and mind. Prepare to step onto the sacred martial grounds! The all-new Bounty Annihilation (18 VS.18) game mode map, K’un-Lun: Shenloong Arena, is here!

Note: Due to performance limitations, this new map mode is temporarily unavailable on Xbox Series S.

New Stories

New Cyclops Lore – Clear Eyes, Full Hearts

New Daredevil Lore – Clearing the Path

New The Punisher Lore – One Last Shot

New In Store

Magik – Soulless Sword Bundle

Cyclops – Weapon M Bundle

Phoenix – White Crown Phoenix Bundle

Cyclops – Shadowed Gaze

Magik – Soulless Sword Chroma Green Glow/Neon Nemesis and Ultimate Ability VFX

Cyclops – Weapon M Emoji Bundle

Magik – Soulless Sword Emoji Bundle

All-New Accessory: Jean Grey Plush

Available From: June 12th, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

616 Vault

Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 marks the return of the 616 Vault. To celebrate the legendary birth of the Marvel 616 Universe, we are opening the 616 Vault for an epic two-week comeback sale from June 12! The re-released contents include:

Limited-Time Bundles:

Psylocke – Breezy Butterfly Bundle

Loki – Robe of Relaxation Bundle

Invisible Woman – Azure Shade Bundle

The Punisher – Aqua Arsenal Bundle

Cloak & Dagger – Polarity Bond Bundle

Winter Soldier – Polarity Soldier Bundle

Limited-Time Events:

Event Duration: June 12th, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to June 26th, 2026, 2 AM UTC

New Event: Shenloong Tournament

The Shenloong Tournament arrives this week, as confirmed by Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 patch notes! Complete event missions to unlock the Groot – Ironwood Serpent costume absolutely free!

Event Duration: June 12th, 2026,at 9 AM UTC to July 10th, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Esports

We’ve added new Event Missions for the playoff phase of the Marvel Rivals Ignite Prediction Series: Stage 1. Submit your playoff predictions and tune in via the in-game broadcast during the playoffs to complete the missions! You can earn an exclusive stage Nameplate, Sprays featuring the regional champions of the pre-season, Units, and Chrono Token rewards.

Twitch Drops

As Season 8.5 kicks off, get ready for a new round of Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops. This round’s drops include the Storm – Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: June 12th, 2026, at 12 AM UTC to July 10th, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

New PC Features

NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution officially goes live with this patch, and we’ve added new DLSS model preset options:

Performance Mode: Utilizes traditional CNN models to boost frame rates; ideal for rivals prioritizing fluidity and stable FPS.

Utilizes traditional CNN models to boost frame rates; ideal for rivals prioritizing fluidity and stable FPS. Quality Mode: Utilizes the second-generation Transformer model to deliver finer edge details, crisper dynamic visuals, and improved temporal stability, drastically reducing artifacts like ghosting and flickering for graphics-focused rivals.

Utilizes the second-generation Transformer model to deliver finer edge details, crisper dynamic visuals, and improved temporal stability, drastically reducing artifacts like ghosting and flickering for graphics-focused rivals. Additionally, rivals running GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can now experience the high-multiplier mode of DLSS Multi-Frame Generation, supporting up to 6x Multi-Frame Generation for unparalleled fluidity on high-refresh-rate displays.

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Black Cat’s Karma Correction: Fixed an issue where Black Cat would unintentionally gain multiple stacks of Fortune if her Cat’s Cradle ability struck several enemies at once. We know she loves to steal the spotlight, but even the Kingpin wouldn’t allow odds that stacked! Whether she crosses one path or six, she’ll now only swipe a single stack of Fortune per use.

Fixed an issue where Black Cat would unintentionally gain multiple stacks of Fortune if her Cat’s Cradle ability struck several enemies at once. We know she loves to steal the spotlight, but even the Kingpin wouldn’t allow odds that stacked! Whether she crosses one path or six, she’ll now only swipe a single stack of Fortune per use. Devil Dinosaur’s Decelerated Dash: Addressed a quirky anomaly where if Devil Dinosaur popped his Ultimate while sped up by Jeff the Land Shark’s bubble, and was then subsequently swallowed and spat out by Jeff’s Ultimate, Double-D had a chance to permanently retain abnormally high movement speed after his Ultimate ended. This prehistoric speed demon has been properly reined in!

Maps

Dimensional Stitching: Fixed a batch of map collision issues that could cause characters to get snagged or stuck on environmental geometry.

And that’s a wrap on the latest Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 patch notes. What do you think about the new content being added to the game? Let us know in the comments below.