Wuthering Waves: Yinlin Release Is Happening Earlier than Expected

Wuthering Waves didn’t have the best of launches, with players facing performance issues on multiple platforms. Thankfully, Kuro Games have been on their game since the update, constantly fixing bugs and issues, and rewarding players heftily as compensation. In their latest dev update, Kuro Games has explained the upcoming Wuthering Waves update roadmap, including the early release of Yinlin, Jinhsi, and Changli.

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Wuthering Waves

According to the latest dev update from Wuthering Waves, Yinlin will be released earlier than expected. Yinlin and her companion story “Solitary Path” will be released on June 6, at 10:00 AM (UTC+8). Additionally, this update will also release the Alloy Smelt event, and many more spin-off events and features.

Jinhsin (left) and Changli (right) (Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves)

Kuro Games is also planning to release Wuthering Waves version 1.1 earlier than expected. They have announced that Wuthering Waves version 1.1 will be released on June 28. The current version will end at 05:59 AM (UTC+8) on June 28, after which the game will undergo a maintenance break for the version 1.1 release.

Free Radiant Tides and Forging Tides

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

Among the bug fixes and future content updates, Wuthering Waves also announced that they are rewarding 10x Radiant Tides and 5x Forging Tides to all players for the 5-Star Weapon Description and overall performance issues in version 1.0.

Radiant Tides can be used to pull featured characters, and Forging Tides can be used to pull featured weapons from their respective Limited Convenes.

Wuthering Waves Patch Notes

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

Here is a gist of all the bug fixes and changes mentioned in the recent dev update: