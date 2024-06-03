Wuthering Waves: Yinlin Release Is Happening Earlier than Expected

- Wuthering Waves has announced that they are releasing Yinlin and version 1.1 earlier than expected.
- They are also rewarding all players with 10x Radiant Tides and 5x Forging Tides as compensation for the bugs and performance issues on version 1.0.
- Wuthering Waves are also planning to introduce many new features to better the base game, including a storage feature for residual waveplates.
Wuthering Waves didn’t have the best of launches, with players facing performance issues on multiple platforms. Thankfully, Kuro Games have been on their game since the update, constantly fixing bugs and issues, and rewarding players heftily as compensation. In their latest dev update, Kuro Games has explained the upcoming Wuthering Waves update roadmap, including the early release of Yinlin, Jinhsi, and Changli.
Wuthering Waves: Yinlin Release Date
According to the latest dev update from Wuthering Waves, Yinlin will be released earlier than expected. Yinlin and her companion story “Solitary Path” will be released on June 6, at 10:00 AM (UTC+8). Additionally, this update will also release the Alloy Smelt event, and many more spin-off events and features.
Wuthering Waves 1.1 Release Date
Kuro Games is also planning to release Wuthering Waves version 1.1 earlier than expected. They have announced that Wuthering Waves version 1.1 will be released on June 28. The current version will end at 05:59 AM (UTC+8) on June 28, after which the game will undergo a maintenance break for the version 1.1 release.
Free Radiant Tides and Forging Tides
Among the bug fixes and future content updates, Wuthering Waves also announced that they are rewarding 10x Radiant Tides and 5x Forging Tides to all players for the 5-Star Weapon Description and overall performance issues in version 1.0.
Radiant Tides can be used to pull featured characters, and Forging Tides can be used to pull featured weapons from their respective Limited Convenes.
Wuthering Waves Patch Notes
Here is a gist of all the bug fixes and changes mentioned in the recent dev update:
- Echo Development Grind (1.0): Launch a limited-time Echo material double yield event in 1.0
- Echo Development Grind (1.1): Reduce the Shell Credit costs of Echo development, remove the reward cutscene of the Tacet Field, increased Echo and development material yield, residual Waveplate storage.
- Recycling Developed Echoes Bug: Fixed and Shell Credits compensated.
- 5-star Weapon Description error: Fixed and compensation sent.
- Version Events: New event Wuthering Exploration introduced between June 13 to 27. Moving forward events will have better content, quality and rewards.
- Combat and Control Experience Optimization (1.0): Disabled the “Combat Camera Correction” feature on PC by default, optimized aggro ranges for certain bosses (Thundering Mephis, Crownless, Lampylumen Myriad, Impermanence Heron, etc), expanded anti-ghost touch area around buttons.
- Combat and Control Experience Optimization (upcoming): Disengagement Warning, better optimizations for mobile controls, custom key bind for PC prerequisite reduced to Union Level 2 from version 1.1.
- Store Updates: Weekly purchase limit for certain items, like flour.
- Audio and Sound Effect Bugs: Fixed most issues and plans to continue optimization.
- Performance Issues: Fixed crash and instability issues affecting certain devices, fixes for the other devices are in progress.
- Depths of Illusive Realm Updates: Add more content in the future like more playable characters, challenges, mechanics, and buffs.