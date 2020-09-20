The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced most of the global population to work from home. While many people are in favor of this new normal, the Netflix chief, Reed Hastings thinks that working from home has more negatives than positives.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Reed Hastings, the founder and the chairman of the digital streaming behemoth talked about the effects of working from home. He said that the concept of working from home is safe, but has a lot more negative effects compared to the positives.

Upon asking about the benefits of working from home, the Netflix boss said, “No. I don’t see any positives. Not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, is a pure negative”.

However, he also mentioned that he was quite impressed by the sacrifices that people working from home are making to adapt to the new norm.

“I’ve been super-impressed at people’s sacrifices.”, added Hastings.

Now, following the Coronavirus-led lockdowns, we have seen major companies like Spotify, Facebook, and Google announce that they will let their employees work from home all through 2020. On the other hand, other companies have cut down on employees to reduce their business expenditure amidst the crisis.

However, Hastings stated that the company’s 8,600 employees will continue to work from their homes until they all receive a government-approved vaccine for the virus. He also predicts that most people will work from home at least one day in a week even after the pandemic gets over.