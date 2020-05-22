Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that the company would embrace the work from home culture by offering a permanent work from home option to many of its existing employees.

“Over the next 5-10 years, I think we could have 50% of our people working remotely, but we’re going to get there in a measured way. I think Facebook will be the most forward-leaning company on remote work at our scale, and we’ve been working on a thoughtful and responsible plan to do this.”, wrote Zuckerberg on Facebook.

As part of this goal, Facebook will focus on remote hiring. Zuckerberg says Facebook will hire experienced engineering within 4 hours of a city where there is a Facebook engineering office. This includes areas such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, and San Diego. The company will also set up new hubs in Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver.

According to Zuckerberg, more than half of Facebook’s employees are as productive as they used to be before the coronavirus pandemic happened. He says about 40 percent of the employees are interested to pursue full-time remote work. Out of these employees, 75 percent of them are willing to move to another place.

That said, there’s a catch in the company’s work from home scheme – salary. As CNBC reports, salaries will be adjusted based on the cost of living in the employee’s area. “We’ll adjust salary to your location at that point. There’ll be severe ramifications for people who are not honest about this.”, he said.

Facebook is not the only company with remote work options in place. Google announced earlier this month that the company will be offering a remote work option for the rest of 2020.