Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC Trailer Sends Geralt on His Final Hunt

As confirmed earlier, the final expansion of The Witcher 3 was revealed at Gamescom 2026 today. CD Projekt Red released a brand-new trailer for The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past DLC during Opening Night Live, showcasing the DLC’s dark storyline and new gameplay mechanics.

As CDPR promised last month, The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past DLC story trailer debuted during Gamescom 2026’s Opening Night Live. The new trailer reveals the popular monster slayer, Geralt of Rivia, embarking on his final hunt in a new region called the Letten.

Image Credit: CDPR

It is none other than Dandellion the Bard, Geralt’s best friend, who invites him to Letten, where everything seems perfect. However, tons of mysteries and secrets lie beneath the paradise. A sinister force lurks below the surface, and as Geralt, players need to uncover the region’s secrets and put an end to the curse haunting the Letten lands.

With The Witcher 3 getting remastered, players can enjoy the upgraded visuals, enhanced combat, improved traversal and movement, character progression, and more in the new expansion as well. CDPR developers have confirmed that Letten is full of new main missions, side quests, points of interest, and more that players can embark on as they wish.

Geralt’s arsenal is getting expanded with a new chain weapon and mutagens that are guaranteed to elevate the monster-slayer’s combat prowess. The Songs of the Past DLC has been in the making for the past ten years, and thanks to the collaboration with Fool’s Theory, the final expansion is now a reality.

CDPR has yet to reveal a concrete release date for the upcoming Witcher 3 DLC. Until then, you can check out the system requirements for The Witcher 3 DLC. Players can look forward to uncovering a supernatural mystery next year that will bridge the gap between Witcher 3 and Witcher 4. Just a few days ago, CDPR also revealed that The Witcher 4 is targeting a 2028 release.