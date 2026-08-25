Nodus Fall is Hoyoverse’s Next Co-Op Action Game

Hoyoverse has announced its new Monster Hunter-style game, Nodus Fall, at Gamescom ONL 2026. It will be a co-op game, with epic boss fights, open-world fights, and a ton of action. The gameplay showcased revealed a class-based character system, while also featuring action combat similar to Monster Hunter.

The Genshin Impact developers have clearly gone beyond their usual style to develop this game, and it looks amazing. This was a clear surprise that we didn’t even predict in our Gamescom ONL 2026 expected announcements guide. The combat looked crisp, and the boss fights were larger than life. From dragons to large beasts, we have seen quite a few enemy types already in the trailer.

Any player who enjoys epic action games like Elden Ring or Monster Hunter would love to get their head into it. Although much has not been revealed about the gameplay, we can assume it to be an open world, based on what we saw in the trailer.

Among character abilities, we see the warrior character using a lightning-imbued attack and a female character reviving allies. Other than that, we see characters using great swords, swords, and bows. We also see a mounting attack, but that could very well be a finishing move.

Although much of the gameplay was revealed in the trailer, Hoyoverse didn’t announce any release date or release window for the game. This means it could very well be far in the future. What I am truly curious about is whether Nodus Fall would be a gacha game or simply an action game.

Everything hints that the game will be following a traditional co-op action game and won’t have gacha mechanics. But if that’s the case, then the game won’t be free-to-play, which is true for the other Hoyoverse games. Also, it is hard to see Nodus Fall running on mobile, meaning it would likely be on PC and consoles.

So, what’s your opinion on Nodus Fall? Tell us in the comment section below.