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Snoop Dogg Is the next Target for Agent 47 in New Hitman Expansion

Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
Snoop Dogg as next target in Hitman Expansion
Image Credit: IO INTERACTIVE
In Short
  • Snoop Dogg is joining Hitman World of Assassination as The Herbalist, a new Celebrity Elusive Target arriving on August 27.
  • Agent 47 will have to hunt down Snoop Dogg in a new mission filled with cannabis themed humor.
  • The crossover adds another video game appearance to Snoop Dogg's growing list after his roles in Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Stranger Than Heaven.
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Snoop Dogg continues his multiverse of video game appearances, and this time it is in Hitman. D O G G is now the next target for Agent 47 in Hitman World of Assassination, as revealed in the Gamescom trailer.

The rapper joins the game as The Herbalist, a new Celebrity Elusive Target arriving on August 27. IO Interactive revealed the crossover with a new trailer that gives Agent 47 another unusual target to eliminate.

Agent 47 Has to Take down Snoop Dogg After Slim Shady Tropes

The trailer introduces Snoop Dogg as a mysterious character surrounded by his usual style and plenty of cannabis themed humor. Agent 47, meanwhile, has one simple job. He needs to take down The Herbalist before the target can continue his operation.

HITMAN World of Assassination - The Herbalist (ft. Snoop Dogg) Elusive Target
Image Credit: IO INTERACTIVE

IO Interactive describes the mission as a new snack taking the world by storm. Players must serve Dr. Cyrus Cane a taste of his own medicine while hunting down the Herbalist.

Snoop Dogg has already become something of a video game regular. The rapper has appeared in Call of Duty, Fortnite, and several other games over the years. The recent fame, however, came when he joined the Stranger Than Heaven cast. Agent 47’s latest assignment now adds another strange entry to that growing list.

The crossover also fits Hitman’s long-running habit of turning celebrities into targets. Previous Celebrity Elusive Targets have brought real-world personalities into the World of Assassination, giving players unusual targets and new ways to approach familiar locations.

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Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who covers all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

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