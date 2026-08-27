Fable’s Gamescom Showcase Confirms 60 FPS Performance Mode for Xbox at Launch

Xbox players waiting for Fable can finally expect a smoother way to explore Albion. During Fable’s extended gameplay showcase at Gamescom 2026, Xbox announced that Fable will launch with a 60 FPS performance mode on Xbox Series X|S.

In a newly uploaded Fable Quest gameplay video, Playground Games demonstrated a playable demo of the game at the Xbox Gamescom 2026 showcase yesterday, running at Ultra PC settings at 60 FPS. Fans who were worried about how Fable will fare on the Xbox consoles can take a breather.

Earlier this week on the Fable Xbox store page, players spotted the game’s performance modes and resolution, where it said, “Fable is optimized for XBOX Series X|S consoles supporting 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and 60 FPS.”

Image Credit: Beebom

This means that Fable will feature three graphic modes on Xbox consoles, namely a 4K UHD mode which will run at 30 FPS, an HDR mode targeting 40 FPS, and a performance mode with lower visual fidelity which will deliver a full 60 FPS.

However, shortly after the gameplay went live, players noted that the showcased build, while it ran at 30 FPS on Ultra PC settings, was actually played at 60 FPS, as per insider reports.

Apart from this, Xbox also showcased a deeper look at Fable’s deep combat and build system in the Gamescom demo, and the power of the new ForzaTech engine used for the game. Before Gamescom came knocking, Playground also did a major facial redesign for a female character in Fable.

When it comes to implementing a 60 FPS mode in games, a few days ago, Rebel Wolves, developers of The Blood of Dawnwalker, also announced a performance mode for consoles. However, Xbox Series S was only listed to target 30 FPS.

Fable is scheduled to launch on February 23, 2027, on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It will also be available through Game Pass on day one.