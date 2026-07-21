The Witcher 3’s Next Expansion Set for First Reveal at Gamescom 2026

CD Projekt Red has officially revealed that The Witcher 3’s Songs of the Past expansion will receive its first major public showcase at Gamescom 2026. The expansion, which was revealed as a surprise, will be revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 25, 2026, hosted by Geoff Keighley.

CD Projekt Red Likely to Reveal Plot Details for The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past at Gamescom 2026

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past was announced earlier this year and marks CDPR’s return to their acclaimed RPG. The expansion is releasing more than a decade after the release of the base game and 11 years after the game’s second expansion, Blood and Wine. With the reveal for the expansion confirmed for Gamescom, players can expect a fresh look at what the DLC will offer. This could even include a potential debut trailer and story details.

Image Credit: X / CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past will once again put players in the shoes of Geralt of Rivia in a new standalone story. The expansion will take place after the conclusion of the base game’s story. While the developers have confirmed the DLC will not feature a massive region like Toussaint, they have confirmed that it will expand on existing map territories. Additionally, Songs of the Past will act as a bridge to the events of The Witcher 4, which will feature Ciri as the protagonist.

Songs of the Past is being built exclusively for current-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Additionally, Fool’s Theory is collaborating with CDPR on the project, adding even more excitement for players. With Gamescom 2026 set for August 25, 2026, at 2 PM ET, fans of The Witcher franchise will certainly be waiting to see what the devs have in store for this unique expansion, which is set for release in 2027.

What do you hope to see from The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past at Gamescom 2026? Tell us in the comments below!