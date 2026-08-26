Witcher 3 Remastered Announced, Arrives as Free Upgrade for Existing Owners

CD Projekt Red has announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, bringing a major visual and gameplay upgrade to one of the most celebrated RPGs ever made. The remastered version arrives on September 29, 2026, and existing owners will receive it as a free upgrade.

The announcement came during Gamescom ONL 2026, where CD Projekt Red showed the first trailer for the updated version. The remaster will also launch on Nintendo Switch 2, giving players another way to experience Geralt’s adventure.

The Witcher 3 Remastered Adds Several Gameplay Upgrades

CD Projekt Red is not simply giving The Witcher 3 a visual refresh. The remaster adds several gameplay and quality-of-life improvements across the adventure. And as the day of Witcher IV release in 2028 draws near, this refreshed version of The Wild Hunt looks worth the revisit.

The update includes upgraded visuals, enhanced combat, improved traversal and movement, new Witcher Sign effects, and improved monster behaviors. CD Projekt Red is also revamping the Skill Tree and Photo Mode.

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED

Witcher Remastered introduces Transmogrification, which should give Geralt more freedom when customizing his appearance without sacrificing equipment stats. It will also include the game’s existing expansions alongside the upgraded base game.

The Witcher 3’s return will not end with the remaster. CD Projekt Red is also preparing The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past, a new expansion launching in 2027.

With The Witcher 3 Remastered arriving as a free upgrade, existing players have little reason to hesitate before returning to Geralt’s adventure. The September 29 release could also give newcomers a great way to experience one of gaming’s most beloved RPGs before the new expansion arrives next year.