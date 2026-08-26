Metro 2039 Gamescom Demo Reveals Survival Gameplay That Makes You Feel like Prey

4A Games’ next entry in the Metro series will make you the “hunted” in a “hunter and hunted” scenario as Metro 2039 dives deep into a post-apocalyptic Moscow, offering multiple threats to avoid or neutralize. Thanks to Gamescom 2026’s four-hour demo, we know more about Metro 2039’s survival gameplay ahead of its February 2027 release.

Metro 2039 Gamescom Demo Brings Digital Watch System, Crafting Mechanics, and More

Metro 2039’s Gamescom demo focuses more on anxiety-inducing gameplay rather than the story. It starts with the protagonist, the Stranger, setting off to find a henchman named Kaban at a bandit camp, who works for the game’s primary antagonist, Hunter.

Image Credit: 4A Games

According to the demo, a digital watch lets you check the radiation filters when you explore Metro 2039’s open-ended section. You need to check the watch constantly to know how long you have until you die, accompanied by multiple beeps.

As seen in Metro 2039’s gameplay reveal, the diegetic UI and the no-crosshair gunplay in the demo make the experience more anxiety-inducing. The Gamescom demo also showcased Metro 2039’s crafting system, which allows you to use metal and chemicals to craft ammunition and gas mask filters, reinforcing the game’s emphasis on resource management and finite materials.

Like any survival title, you need to find resources in various locations as you traverse Moscow. From Xbox Wire’s preview, we know that the Metro 2039 Gamescom demo showcased a bandit camp section with a Nosalis encounter, a staple enemy in series entries like Metro Exodus.

Image Credit: 4A Games

You can avoid conflicts entirely, take enemies out stealthily, or go straight guns blazing and try to kill everyone. However, putting up a fight will cost you dearly if you don’t have the required resources.

So, this, combined with the need to check your digital watch, manage resources, and look out for threats lurking in the post-apocalyptic world, perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being hunted like prey and further confirms that Metro 2039 is going to be the series’ darkest entry yet.

With the developers also revealing how the Russia-Ukraine war influenced Metro 2039’s story to take a darker route, you can expect your cortisol to be at an all-time high when playing the post-apocalyptic title next year.