Wings Phantom 340 Earbuds With A Transparent Design Launched In India

Homegrown brand Wings has launched its latest TWS, the Phantom 340 in India. The latest Phantom 340 packs several exciting features like a clear transparent case, 30dB noise cancellation, and much more. Continue reading below to learn more.

Wings Phantom 340: Specs and Features

Right off the bat, the Phantom 340 stands out among the competition with its “transparent design language.” Although the transparent design language is not new, it is exciting to see brands adopt such design principles in the “budget TWS category.” For context, the Nothing Ear (1) TWS was the first TWS to make transparency mainstream.

The semi-transparent earbuds are housed in a transparent and circular plastic case. The earbuds come with an in-ear design with soft silicon tips for a snug fit. The TWS packs 13mm drivers to deliver crisp sound quality and a quad-mic setup. The TWS also offers 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (CNC) to allow you to get rid of background noises and smart ENC for uninterrupted calls.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder of Wings commented, “We are completely confident that the Phantom 340 will be highly sought after. Our previous launch in the ANC series, the first in the lineup was a success. The new Phantom 340 earbuds will only take this further, with its one-of-a-kind design and the ANC combined. We are looking forward to a phenomenal market response.“

The Phantom 340 claims to provide up to 40 hours of playtime. It also comes with IPX5 water and sweat resistance and Bluetooth 5.3. There’s support for touch controls and the Wings Sync app.

Price and Availability

The Phantom 340 will be available at a launch price of Rs 1,499. Afterward, the price will go up to Rs 1,999. You can get the earbuds from Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Wings website.

Buy Wings Phantom 340 via Amazon