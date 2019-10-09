Windows’ Your Phone app is slowly being decked out with new features, including file sharing, notification mirroring, and more, and now, the company has added another cool feature into the mix here — calling support.

The latest Windows Insider build #18999 brings calling support to the Windows Your Phone app. With this update, users who have connected their Android phones to their PC via the Your Phone app will now see a dedicated “Calls” section in the PC app where they will be able to see their call history, along with a dialer to make new calls. What’s more, users will also be able to transfer calls between their phone and their PC — something that iOS has been doing with macOS for some time now.

Apart from adding calling support to the Your Phone app, this latest Insider build doesn’t bring any new features. Instead, Microsoft has made improvements and bug fixes with this update. The Windows 10 Build 18999 is available for Fast Ring insiders to download right away, and according to Windows Central, the Call feature will be rolling out to Insiders over the next few days, so if you haven’t received it yet, you will be getting it pretty soon on your PC as well.

So are you excited to check out the calling feature in Windows’ Your Phone app? Do you think this is a feature you’ll use often? Let us know in the comments down below.