Windows 11 Screen Sharing Is About to Get a Whole Lot Better Soon

After rolling out a dedicated mute button in the taskbar for Teams calls last week, Microsoft has improved the screen sharing experience in the latest Windows 11 Insider build. With Windows 11 Insider preview build 22499 that’s currently rolling out in the Dev channel, Microsoft has made it possible to quickly share content from open app windows to the meeting from your taskbar.

Share App Windows in Teams Call on Windows 11

Here’s how it works: When you hover over the app preview in the taskbar, you will see a new ‘Share this window’ button. Once you have completed your presentation, you can choose to click on the ‘Stop Sharing’ button from the taskbar app preview to stop the screen-sharing session. You will also have the option to switch to another open window by clicking on the ‘Share this window’ button on its taskbar preview.

The best part of this announcement, however, is that this nifty feature is not limited to Teams. Other leading video conferencing apps like Zoom can choose to add support for this screen-sharing feature. “Other communications applications can also add this capability to their applications. The capability to share your meeting call applies only to your current meeting call,” notes Microsoft.

Microsoft says it is rolling out the ‘Share this window’ Windows 11 screen sharing button to a subset of Insiders with Microsoft Teams for work or school. The company will bring the feature to Chat from Teams (Teams for Home) in the future. On a side note, if you’re not a fan of the persistent Teams Chat integration on Windows 11, you can follow our guide to remove Teams icon from the Windows 11 taskbar.