Microsoft Rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.651; Adds New Auto HDR Intensity Slider in Xbox Game Bar

Microsoft has today rolled out an optional cumulative update for Windows 11, taking the build number of the OS to 22000.652. Although the changelog for the update is similar to the Windows 11 build 22000.651, which was released in the Preview Channel earlier this month, there are a few highlighting changes in this update. Along with this, Microsoft has also confirmed to add improvements to the Auto HDR feature of the Xbox Game Bar app on Windows 11. Check out the details below.

Windows 11 Build 22000.652: What’s New?

The latest optional update comes as KB5012643 for all Windows 11 users. They can either go to the Windows Update section from their Settings menu to get the update or manually download it from here.

With this update, Microsoft states that it has fixed an issue that caused the minimize, maximize, and the close buttons of an app window to stop working when the window was maximized. The company also added improvements for servicing the Secure Boot component of Windows, further improving the security of the platform.

Furthermore, as mentioned in the build 22000.651 changelog, Microsoft has fixed the issue that caused certain point-of-sale Windows 11 machines to take up to 40 minutes to boot up. Additionally, the update contains the bug fixes relating to memory leakage issues, Windows Host Configuration Protocol, and more. You can check out the entire changelog on Microsoft’s official support forum.

As for the availability, the KB5012643 update is an optional update for users. This means that it will not install automatically on Windows 11 devices, and users will need to manually download and install it on their systems. That said, it is worth noting that Microsoft will add these changes and more to the next mandatory Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11, which is expected to roll out early next month.

Auto HDR Improvements for Xbox Game Bar

Apart from delivering the optional update, Microsoft also recently announced a fair share of improvements for the Auto HDR feature of the Xbox Game Bar app in Windows 11. Amongst others, the Redmond giant highlighted a new Auto HDR intensity slider that will enable users to adjust the intensity of the feature.

As per Microsoft, the feature “lets you control how vivid and bright you want the colors in your game to be with Auto HDR.” The company notes that users can take advantage of the new slider to accurately adjust the intensity of Auto HDR in games with extremely bright or dim colors.

Other than the new Auto HDR intensity slider, Microsoft has also added a new checkbox to turn on/ off the Auto HDR functionality of the Xbox Game Bar app. The new “Use Auto HDR with supported games” option can be found under the Gaming Features section of the Xbox Game Bar Settings.

While the above two changes for the Xbox Game Bar are available for all Windows 11 users, other features like Multi-GPU compatibility and customize Auto HDR notifications are currently limited to Windows Insiders.

So, what do you think about the new Windows 11 optional update and the improvements to the Xbox Game Bar app? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for further updates on Windows.