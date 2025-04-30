Shogun Season 2 Will See a 10 Year Timeskip, Sets January 2026 Production Date

Shogun Season 2 was greenlit in May 2024, and since then, every fan has awaited updates on the new season. Now, in an official press release, FX Networks has shared some details about the much-anticipated project. It has today been confirmed that the production for Shogun Season 2 will begin in January 2026 in Vancouver.

Besides that, the two protagonists, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), will reprise their roles for the second season. There will be a time jump of 10 years between the first and the second season. The official press release mentions,

“Part two of Shōgun is set ten years after the events of the first season and continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.”

Based on an acclaimed novel of the same name, Shogun Season 1 debuted on FX in February 2024, and it instantly grabbed a massive fandom. It eventually ended up setting a standard for every upcoming historical project. As per the sources, Shogun was initially created to serve as a limited series, but after witnessing its overwhelming reception, the creators decided to expand the franchise.

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks were the ones to produce the masterpiece. According to FX, the duo spent the last year working on the script along with the writers. Hiroyuki Sanada, who will return as Toranaga, will also serve as executive producer for the new season, and Jarvis will take on a co-executive producer role while fulfilling his acting duties for the project.

At the time of writing this story, we do not have any further details about Shogun Season 2, and it’s too early to expect anything major. Like the previous season, the new installment will focus on Lord Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne. While we will be able to see some old faces, let’s not forget that those who died in the pilot season won’t appear.