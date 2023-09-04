WhatsApp Planning New Update for Instant Video Messages

WhatsApp recently added the ability to send short video messages instantly, acting as a way to break the monotonous way of messaging. This feature is soon expected to get an update, which could enable further control over it. Here’s how!

A recent report by WABetaInfo talks about the recent beta updates for Android (2.23.18.21) and iOS (23.18.1.70), which will bring a new toggle for you to disable instant video messages. Currently, this feature is enabled by default.

It is revealed that the Chat Settings will now get a new ‘Instant Video Messages‘ option, which will have the toggle on/off provision. If you disable it, you won’t get the option to record short videos to send to people. This will leave you with the option to record voice notes. And if enabled, you will get an option to “tap to switch between using voice and video messages,” as per the description in the screenshot.

This can prove useful when you just don’t want to use the feature and are comfortable with sending audio messages more. As of now, you can convert the microphone icon into video mode by tapping it to make a 60-second video. You can learn about how to send video messages in detail. The screenshot also gives a look at the transcription option for audio messages, which has been beta testing for a while. You can check it out below.

Source: WABetaInfo

Therefore, there are chances that it may be introduced officially soon. In related news, there’s something more. WhatsApp is testing the ability to add another account on one device as an extension of its multi-device feature. Plus, there’s some redesign in the pipeline for the Settings page, making things more streamlined and modern-looking.

We are not sure as to when WhatsApp plans on adding the new update for Android and iOS users. However, something could become official soon and therefore, you will have to stick around for further updates. Meanwhile, are you excited about these new updates? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.