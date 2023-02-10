WhatsApp May Soon Transcribe Audio Messages

WhatsApp currently allows you to send messages, both in text and audio form and to further make communication easier, the messaging platform could soon add an interesting capability, which will convert audio messages into texts. Here are the details.

WhatsApp Voice Note Transcription Being Tested!

A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp has started testing voice note transcriptions as part of the beta for iOS 23.3.0.73 update after dropping plans to launch it due to reasons unknown in 2020. This ability will be useful for people with hearing disabilities and can even sort those who would like to see texts for voice notes.

A screenshot in the report highlights the situations when the feature won’t work. It is suggested that the transcription won’t be provided if there’s no word recognition or if the transcription and the audio messages’ languages don’t match.

Image: WABetaInfo

This means that there will be multiple language options to choose from, which will come in handy. However, there’s no word on what languages will be supported. The report also reveals that the transcription will take place locally and won’t be shared with either WhatsApp or iOS, which would make it a safe affair.

It is currently being tested for iOS beta users and it remains to be seen when it will both Android and iOS stable users. The Meta-owned messaging app is also testing the ability to schedule calls within a group. It is also under development and we will have to wait until the feature goes live. Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently introduced new features like the ability to post voice-based Statuses, view link previews, and more. These have started rolling out to all users globally.

