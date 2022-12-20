WhatsApp Now Lets You Undo the Accidental ‘Delete for Me’ Action

WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature is useful when you mistakenly send a message to someone not meant to receive it. And there are times when you can delete a message just for you when it was meant to be deleted for the recipient too. This situation can now come under control with the newly added ability to undo the ‘Delete for Me’ action.

WhatsApp Message Deletion Gets Better!

WhatsApp has revealed that it will now provide you with a 5-second window to undo the ‘Delete for Me’ action when it happened accidentally. So, if you are in the same situation, you can easily undo this and keep the message in the chat for yourself. "Delete for Me" 🤦🤦🤦



We've all been there, but now you can UNDO when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone! pic.twitter.com/wWgJ3JRc2r— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 19, 2022

Once the message has been retrieved, you could either choose to delete it for everyone or just keep it. This feature is available for both individual and group chats. For those who don’t know, the feature was beta-tested for both Android and iOS back in August. It is now available for Android and iOS users.

This new ability is the extension of the ‘Delete for Everyone’ option, which was introduced back in 2017 to delete messages wrongly sent to a person. This initially has a 7-minute window but was recently extended to 2 days and 12 hours.

WhatsApp’s new option to undo the action of deleting messages comes in addition to the recently introduced WhatsApp Avatars. Much like on Facebook and Instagram, the Meta-owned messaging platform now has the option for you to create a digital version of yourself and even send them as stickers. If you are interested, don’t forget to check out our article on how to send and create WhatsApp Avatars!