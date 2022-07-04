WhatsApp to Give You More Time to Delete Embarrassing Messages You Sent!

WhatsApp will soon expand the time limit for the “Delete for Everyone” feature on its platform that lets users delete a sent message after a specific period as the messaging platform has now started testing the new limit. Check out the details below to know more!

WhatsApp Extends “Delete for Everyone” Time Limit

According to a recent report by reputable WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the new 2-day time limit for the Delete for Everyone feature to beta testers with WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.15.8. With this feature, users will get more time to delete their sent messages on WhatsApp.

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to delete a sent message after 1 hour, 8 minutes, or 16 seconds. However, with the latest update on WhatsApp beta for Android, users get up to 2 days and 12 hours to delete a message for everyone in a chat. The feature was previously spotted by WABetaInfo when it was in development back in February 2022.

WABetaInfo also noted that WhatsApp is testing another update for the Delete for Everyone feature in a group chat. With this, group admins will be able to delete messages and media files sent by other group members on their behalf.

As for the availability of these features, the report suggests that more Android beta testers will receive the new 2-day time limit for message deletion in the coming days. Although the release timeline for the group message deletion feature is still under wraps, WABetaInfo says that an upcoming beta update should bring it to beta testers soon. It remains to be seen when this feature is available for stable users.

In related news, WhatsApp is also testing the ability for users to hide their online status from everyone with new settings. There’s no word on when this feature will roll out to all. So yeah, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts on the above changes in the comments below.