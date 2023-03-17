You Would Be Soon Able to Copy Text from WhatsApp Images

WhatsApp is seen experimenting and even adding new features every now and then and this is bound to continue. The Meta-owned messaging platform is now expected to introduce a new feature for those using iOS, which will help them copy text from images. Sounds like a handy feature? Read on to know more about it.

WhatsApp Working on New Text Detection Feature

WhatsApp has released a new iOS beta update version 23.5.77, which involves the ability to extract text from the photos shared. Now, if you have heard of a similar capability, you must know that this is one of the iOS 16 features. This is called Live Text, which can help you take some text from videos and photos to either copy it, look it up, or even share it.

The same functions have been extended to WhatsApp by making use of the iOS 16 API and you can even translate the text if needed. We are not sure if this works for WhatsApp videos too. The WABetaInfo report claims that the feature has started rolling out to some stable users, along with the ability to send Voice Statuses. Although, I wasn’t able to use it yet. We expect the rollout to be gradual. You can still check out what this will be like below.

Image: WABetaInfo

For those who don’t know, Voice Statuses, which were recently introduced, recently started rolling out widely to iOS users. Once updated, there will now be a mic icon under the create status option present under the Status tab. You can hold it to record the audio and once you are happy with the result, you can post it as a disappearing story.

It remains to be seen when this ability is finally available for all. We will keep you posted on this. So, stay tuned. Meanwhile, do share your thoughts on this upcoming ability and whether or not you like it in the comments below.