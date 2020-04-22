WhatsApp has launched a new ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack to show its support for the quarantine guidelines laid out by epidemiologists, physicians and other experts to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. In an official blog post on Tuesday, the Facebook-owned company said that it collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the new sticker pack.

According to WhatsApp, the stickers are not only relevant for the times, but also funny, educational and universal, and should break through the barriers of language, age, and more. “We hope people enjoy using these stickers to check-in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared. This pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and importantly to celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in all of our lives”, the company said.

The ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack is available globally, with localized text in 9 languages in addition to English, including Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. Stickers have already become a hit on WhatsApp since their launch in late 2018, with the company claiming that ‘billions’ of them are send every day on the platform. The company now hopes that the latest sticker pack will encourage people to continue following social distancing norms to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

After a spate of rumors, speculations and leaks for several months, WhatsApp finally rolled out ‘Stickers’ on both Android and iOS in October, 2018. If you’re unfamiliar with the feature, you can check out our detailed guide on how you can send stickers to your friends and family on WhatsApp.