After what seems like an eternity of waiting for it, WhatsApp has finally started rolling out the much-requested dark mode to beta users of its Android app. The change comes with the latest version of WhatsApp beta (2.20.13).

As reported by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta on Android has made the new theme feature available in the app’s settings. If you want to check whether you have the feature enabled on your copy of the app, head over to WhatsApp Settings > Chats and look for a new “Theme” option.

In the new Theme option, WhatsApp allows users to choose between the light and dark theme as was expected, and there’s also an option to make the app respect the battery saver settings so the app will automatically go into dark mode when battery saver is turned on in your phone.

The new dark mode works across the app, including in the entire Settings page, and inside chats (including the dark bubbles that were also leaked earlier).

To get the new feature, you’ll have to update to the latest beta version of WhatsApp on your phone. However, if you’re not a beta tester, you should know that the beta access for WhatsApp is currently full so you won’t be able to get the app from the Play Store. You can always head over to APKMirror (download) and grab the latest WhatsApp beta APK to install it on your phone.

WABetaInfo is also saying that if you’re unable to find the new feature even though you’re on the latest beta, uninstalling and re-installing the app might help. However, bear in mind that you should backup your data before you do this.