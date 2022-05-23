WhatsApp Said to Stop Working on These iPhones from October 24

WhatsApp is no stranger to dropping support for certain iOS and Android versions from time to time to keep its platform secure. It seems like the next batch of iPhones is now ready for this as WhatsApp is soon expected to drop support for its app on older iOS versions running iOS 10 and 11. Check out the details below to find out more.

WhatsApp to Drop Support for iOS 10, 11 Soon

According to a recent report by reputable WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has confirmed to drop support for iPhone models running iOS 10 and iOS 11 on October 24. As per a shared screenshot, WhatsApp has started notifying users with iOS 10 and 11 iPhones to update their devices. You can check it out right below.

Apart from sending out the warning to users, WhatsApp has silently updated its “About supported operating systems” section on its Help Center. Now, WhatsApp mentions that its platform will be supported only on iPhones running iOS 12 or newer versions. It supports Android 4.1 and newer and KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer.

This essentially means that the iPhone 5 and the 5C users will not be able to use WhatsApp on their devices following October 24. This is because the said devices cannot be upgraded to iOS 12 as Apple usually drops support for newer iOS versions on its older devices. For instance, with the introduction of iOS 16 at its upcoming WWDC 2022 event, Apple is expected to drop support for iPhone 6s and other older devices.

It is worth mentioning that users with the iPhone 5s, the iPhone 6, or the iPhone 6s running iOS 12 will still be able to use WhatsApp on their devices. So, if you know someone who still uses an iPhone 5 or an iPhone 5C, do let them know about it. And do share your thoughts on this in the comments below.