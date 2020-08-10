WhatsApp has long been known to be working on multi-device support for its popular messaging app. This will enable you to log into WhatsApp using your same account on different devices – be it your smartphone, desktop, or even an iPad simultaneously. It will come as a major relief to several users as WhatsApp is working to enable another important feature along with multi-device support.

The messaging giant is currently planning to let you log into 4 other devices apart from the primary device to access WhatsApp simultaneously. Since this will not use a web wrapper, the company needs to add a feature to sync your chat history across all of the devices.

Now, reliable tipster WABetaInfo has discovered that WhatsApp is working on a chat history sync feature. It will see you connect to a WiFi network, log into your WhatsApp account (possibly using your phone number), and see your texts download and decrypt on that secondary device almost instantly. The WiFi connection is necessary due to the amount of data that a chat backup download would require.

The tipster has managed to activate and test out the feature in the desktop client. But, the report mentions that the process should work the same on a second mobile device as well.

This means you might not need to rely on third-party software to attempt to transfer your messages from an Android to an iOS phone or vice-versa. You will only need to log in via your phone number and see the chats sync without any hiccups. WhatsApp has previously been reported to be working to ‘convert the iOS database to the one compatible with the Android format,’ says the report.

There is currently no timeline for the release of both the multi-device support, as well as chat history sync features. WhatsApp will most likely bring both of these features at the same time, along with a long-rumored native iPad app. We will keep you updated on the latest developments on this topic, so make sure to check back regularly.