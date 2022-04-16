WhatsApp Beta on iOS Lets You Hide Last Seen Status, Profile Photo from Specific People

Last September, WhatsApp started working on the feature that lets you hide your last seen status from specific people. A few months later in November, the feature arrived in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. As WABetaInfo reports, the feature is now available on WhatsApp’s beta channel for iOS.

Hide Last Seen Status from Specific People on WhatsApp for iOS

According to WABetaInfo‘s report, the ‘My contacts except…’ option under the privacy settings is available in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 22.9.0.70. However, the feature is getting a limited rollout, and hence, you may not see it even if you are on the same WhatsApp build.

The changes are applicable to the last seen status, your profile photo, and the About section. Going forward, you will be able to hide your profile picture, About section, or last seen status from the people you choose.Once available, you can access the feature from Settings -> Account -> Privacy. Check out the feature in action below, courtesy of WABetaInfo:

Image: WABetaInfo

As we mentioned in our previous coverage, do keep in mind that hiding your last seen status from someone doesn’t mean that they won’t see your online status. WhatsApp users will continue to see the ‘Online’ indicator under your name in the conversation window even if you have hidden your last seen status from them. Furthermore, WhatsApp won’t show you the last seen status of people in your hidden list.

In other WhatsApp-related news, the company confirmed a slew of upcoming features earlier this week. This includes message reactions, 2GB file sharing limit, 32-person audio calls, communities, and admin controls for deleting messages in the group.