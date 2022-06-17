WhatsApp Gains New Group Voice Calling Features; Check Them out Here!

WhatsApp has been testing and implementing a ton of new features to enhance group conversations. Earlier this year, the messaging giant added the ability to invite up to 32 users in a group voice call, along with a brand new group calling UI. Today, the company has announced a few more features to further improve the group voice call experience in WhatsApp. Check them out right here!

WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Others in a Group Voice Call

WhatsApp recently took to Twitter to announce new group voice call features. The company added three new nifty features to improve the in-call experience during a group voice call. These include the ability to mute others in a call, message a specific user individually, and see a new banner when someone joins a call off-screen. Following WhatsApp’s tweet, the company’s head Will Cathcart also took to Twitter to detail the new features. You can check out the tweet by WhatsApp right below. ☎️ We’ve added a few updates to a WhatsApp favorite! When it comes to group calls, now you can:



🔇 Mute others

✉️ Message specific people

🙋 See a banner when someone joins offscreen— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 16, 2022

Starting with the mute feature, group members will now be able to mute participants in a voice call. Just long-press on a user’s tile in the grid to see the mute and messaging options.

The ability to mute others will be perfect for large-format group calls and for situations when a user forgets to mute themselves. The user will see a notification at the bottom of the screen, notifying them that they have been muted by someone in the call. The feature is not restricted to admins or the host, and you can unmute yourself at any time.

Next is the individual messaging feature that lets users message a specific participant in a group call without notifying others. The message option will show up for individual participants while the call is still underway.

Now, you might already know that you can join in-progress group calls on WhatsApp. So, the third feature is a new banner that appears in a group voice call when a user joins an ongoing group call. It shows up at the bottom of the screen, notifying the participants that a new user has joined the call.

As for the availability, these new group voice call features are rolling out to WhatsApp Android and iOS users right now, so stay tuned as they should arrive on your device soon enough. We suggest you update the app to get the features right away. What are your thoughts on these additions? Let us know in the comments below.