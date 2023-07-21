WhatsApp for Android Will Soon Support Calls With Up To 15 People

WhatsApp has been seeing a number of new features this year. It recently got the ability to easily send messages to unknown numbers without saving them and now, it is testing a new group call feature on Android. This comes after WhatsApp added the ability to have group calls with up to 32 people on the web. Keep reading to more about it.

WhatsApp for Android New Group Call Feature

Based on a new WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp has started to release the ability to add up to 15 people to a group call at once on Android. This is available as part of the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.15.14 version update.

Source: WABetaInfo

As you can see in the above screenshot, you will now be able to select a maximum of 15 people while creating a group call. And it is not necessary for them to join at the same time. They can join anytime as long as the group call stays active.

But, let me clarify something. This new feature will help you start a group call by selecting 15 participants at a time (which was 7 initially). However, the total number of participants can still go as high as 32. For instance, if I want to create a new group call now, I will be able to select 15 of my contacts who form the basis of the call. However, I will still be able to add or approve an additional 17 participants if required.

As of now, only a handful of lucky WhatsApp beta testers have been able to experience this new feature. However, a more comprehensive public rollout is just around the corner! I am excited to try this feature out as soon as it will go live for me. And I am sure you will like this feature too, whether to jump on a call with your friends or take some work calls straight from your WhatsApp account. Do let us know your thoughts about this new update in the comment section below.