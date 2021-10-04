[UPDATE] WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Are Facing a Global Outage Right Now!

Can’t send messages on WhatsApp or access the latest posts on Instagram or Facebook? Well, you are not alone. Facebook and all other social media companies it owns, including Instagram and WhatsApp, are facing a widespread outage right now.

Downdetector and Twitter are flooded with reports of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp being down at the moment across the globe. You might be seeing a “This site can’t be reached” error message while trying to visit Facebook or Instagram on desktop. You can see the spike in the number of error reports on Downdetector in the image below:

Facebook and WhatsApp are aware of the downtime and are currently investigating the issue. You can check out the official tweets from WhatsApp and Facebook Comms exec Andy Stone attached below. Also, Facebook has tweeted that it’s working to bring the service back to normal “as quickly as possible”. We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience!— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021 We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021 We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

So yeah, there’s nothing to panic about because Facebook and its owned social media platforms should be functioning normally in no time. We will update you once the connectivity issues with Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are resolved. Even FB Messenger and Oculus are said to be facing an outage as well.