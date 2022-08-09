WhatsApp Now Lets You Delete a 2-Day-Old Message for Everyone

WhatsApp has introduced an updated version of the “Delete for Everyone” feature. This new update now allows you to delete a sent message even if it’s two days old. Here’s what you need to know.

Now Delete Older Sent Messages

WhatsApp announced this change via a recent tweet, suggesting that you will be able to “unsend” a message sent to an individual or a group chat after two days and 12 hours. 💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

Up until now, WhatsApp offered a deletion window of 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds for you to delete a sent message in a chat. The feature was introduced back in 2017. So now, if you think you sent a wrong message to a person and it’s still unread, you can select the “Delete for Everyone” option to get it off the chat.

To do so, just head to a chat window and long-press a message to delete. Tap the “Delete for Everyone” option and the deed’s done. This feature is now live for users and you can simply update the app to start using it.

To recall, WhatsApp has been beta-testing this increased period for message deletion for a while now. It was earlier expected to provide a 7-day window but has now settled for 2 days, possibly due to privacy issues.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also rolled out the ability to react to a message with any emoji more widely. Plus, it now allows you to add up to 512 members to a group, send media up to 2GB in size, and mute others on a group call or message them while on the call by long-pressing their name tile.

So, what are your thoughts on the new increased time limit for message deletion? Let us know in the comments below.