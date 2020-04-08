WhatsApp has now added a dedicated video call button for groups with four or less members. This move, the company believes, makes it easier to start group calls to stay in touch with your closed ones amidst this coronavirus lockdown.

“We’ve made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat!”, wrote WhatsApp on Twitter.

As you can see in the image below, you’ll have a dedicated video call button in groups with less than 4 members. Previously, users had to tap on the call button, choose the contacts to call, and choose either video or audio call button. The method remains the same with larger groups as WhatsApp supports just four participants at a time during audio/video call.

If you’re not seeing this button in groups with less than four participants, make sure your WhatsApp app is updated to the latest one available on Google Play Store or App Store. While this is not a must-have feature of any sort, it might bring an extra bit of convenience if you rely on WhatsApp for video calls.

This is one of WhatsApp’s efforts to make life easier for people in this coronavirus situation. The company is working on a search button to verify forwarded messages and new message forward limits to fight misinformation that gets circulated on the platform. The Facebook-owned company also imposed a 15-second time-limit on WhatsApp status video calls to reduce network load.