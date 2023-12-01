WhatsApp Adds ‘Secret Code’ to Chat Lock for Better Privacy!

WhatsApp is rolling out yet another update today, introducing a new feature known as Secret Code that elevates the security of the previously released Chat Lock feature. By using both together, you essentially have two layers of security for your private conversations.

How does the Secret Code work? You can now set a custom password for your locked chats. But, this is a different kind of password, unlike the previous chat lock feature that relied on your Face ID, passcode, or fingerprint. After setting up a secret code, it becomes even harder for an unauthorized user to gain access to your locked chats.

To access the locked chats, you will need to enter the secret code in the search bar of WhatsApp. Your private, locked conversations appear again only after you do that. Your secret code could be a phrase, emoji, or a mixture of both, as shown in the image above. But you’ll need to enter it before accessing your hidden chats. Moreover, you’ll have to enter the actual chat lock password too if you have that setup.

Meta had previously introduced the chat lock feature to WhatsApp to enable you to lock personal conversations with a password, Face ID, or fingerprint. You can set up chat lock in WhatsApp on Android and iOS in just a few steps.

For those unaware, once you enable chat lock for a conversation in WhatsApp, the notifications for those conversations won’t show the message or the contact info. The original implementation of the chat lock feature seemed enough, and the secret code is a bit of an overkill. Still, better security is something that many users demand today. Better security & privacy-enhancing features are much appreciated!

WhatsApp has announced in its blog post that the new Secret Code feature is rolling out to users starting today. Do check WhatsApp on your phone, perhaps you might have already gotten it! But if you haven’t yet, don’t worry as Meta also confirmed that “in the coming months, [Chat Lock] will be available globally.”

Will you use the quirky Secret Code feature introduced in WhatsApp for your locked chats? Do you like Meta’s increased focus on providing users with extra security features like this? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.