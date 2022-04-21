WhatsApp Business Starts Testing a Subscription Plan; Here’s How It Will Work!

WhatsApp is expected to introduce a number of new features even after already introducing tons of them, including Communities, emoji reactions, and more. Now, it appears like the messaging giant wants to introduce some new features for its Business app as well, and the recent information hints at a subscription plan. Here are the details on how this will work.

WhatsApp Business to Get a Subscription Plan

WABetaInfo, which is the one-stop tracker of WhatsApp features, has revealed that the Meta-owned messaging platform is redesigning the “Linked Device” section for a subscription plan for its Business app.

The subscription plan will primarily be meant for the added ability to link up to 10 devices. The main WhatsApp app allows for up to 4 linked devices (with its multi-device feature) at the moment, so we know that the business accounts will be at an advantage if they subscribe to it.

In a shared screenshot, WhatsApp says that this functionality will let different people from a business talk to a customer in one place. The new “Linked Device” section reads, “Add multiple devices to tour account so different people in your business can all talk to a customer in the same chat.” Here’s a look at it.

Image: WABetaInfo

WABetaInfo notes that the subscription plan is expected to offer more additional features exclusively meant for the subscribers but details on this will arrive in the future.

While you may think this is a mandatory thing once and if it goes live, the report reassures that this is just an additional option for business accounts, which they can go for as per their will. WhatsApp, be it the Business app or the main app, will continue to be free for all.

That said, we still lack more details on this supposed WhatsApp Business subscription plan. Information such as the subscription costs, the plans’ validity, and more still remain unknown. Plus, it still isn’t available for anyone as it is currently under development. We are likely to get more on this in the future. So, stay tuned to get the details, and don’t forget to let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.