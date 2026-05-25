Destiny 3 Petition Explodes as Fans Ask Sony to “Keep the Guardian Spirit Alive”

After Bungie’s sudden announcement that Destiny 2 is receiving its final content update soon, the franchise’s dedicated fanbase has launched a massive campaign for Destiny 3. A Change.org petition is calling on Bungie’s parent company, Sony Interactive, to greenlight the full-fledged sequel, and it has exploded past 170,000 signatures in a matter of days.

Fans Outcry for Destiny 3 After Bungie Announces Destiny 2 Shutdown

The Change.org petition, started by community member Harley Casto, has quickly become a place for fans of the franchise to express their love for the Destiny franchise. It is no secret that Destiny helped define the looter-shooter genre for over a decade. The overwhelming support for a sequel continues to show that Destiny 2 is a must-play FPS title for many.

Image Credit: Change.org

The petition states, “The desire for new adventures, fresh storylines, and innovative gameplay features is palpable among players everywhere. We believe in the potential of Destiny 3 to inspire new generations of gamers and to keep the fire of the Guardian spirit alive.” For many players, the signatures are more of a protest against the abrupt end of Destiny 2 and potentially the entire franchise.

Many players, who have been with the game since 2014, have voiced their support for the petition, expressing heartbreak over losing the Destiny universe. Under the petition, a player commented, “I don’t want this world to end with Destiny 2, there are so many more stories and memories to be made if Bungie is given the time.”

However, despite the rapid growth in support of the petition, industry experts maintain that the chances of a Destiny 3 getting greenlit are incredibly slim. According to a Bloomberg report, Bungie is facing significant layoffs as part of the transition. Additionally, many players believe that Bungie’s latest extraction shooter, Marathon, is partly to blame for the company’s shift in priorities.

While the community is trying everything possible to stop the Destiny franchise from ending, it doesn’t look like Sony Interactive is going to budge anytime soon. For the 170,000+ Guardians who signed the petition, June 9 will mark the end of an era, and what Sony has planned for the IP’s future remains to be seen.

Have you signed the petition for Destiny 3 yet? How do you feel about the Destiny 2 shutdown? Tell us in the comments below!