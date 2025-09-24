WhatsApp Can Now Translate Chat Messages in Real-time in Up to 19 Languages

WhatsApp has officially announced its new multilingual messaging feature, which automatically translates your texts across individual chats, group chats, and channels, without any data leaving your device.

What is WhatsApp’s New Message Translation Feature?

WhatsApp’s new multilingual Message Translation feature allows users to chat across languages using secure translations. With this, users will be able to download language packs for the particular language they want the messages translated into.

Image Credit: WhatsApp

This ensures all processing takes place directly on your device, and your conversations remain safe and secure with WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. On Android devices, this process takes place locally, while on iPhones, WhatsApp uses Apple’s built-in translation API. Users can then choose whether they want to enable translations for all their chats or a particular one.

The multilingual messaging feature is not live yet, but WhatsApp has announced the arrival of this new feature on its blog post. This suggests that the feature could start rolling out anytime soon. The rollout will be gradual, with support for 6 languages initially on Android, including English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic.

However, iPhone users will get access to over 19 languages at launch, with support for more languages coming later. WhatsApp’s in-app translation has been under testing for quite some time now, so it’s about time that the feature sees the light of the day. That said, we still don’t have a confirmed date, so keep an eye out for updates.