Sony Pulls the Plug on One of PS5’s Earliest Exclusive Live Service Games

Destruction AllStars is a vehicular combat game that launched during the early days of the PS5. However, the live-service title failed to maintain its player base and reportedly saw its active player count drop by nearly 80% after its February 2021 release. With very few players remaining, Sony has now removed the game from sale on the PlayStation Store and officially shut down its multiplayer servers.

Sony’s First PS5 Exclusive Destruction AllStars Officially Shuts Down

PlayStation has officially announced that Destruction AllStars has been shut down and removed from sale, and its premium virtual currency has also been discontinued. On top of that, the game’s multiplayer servers have now been shut down completely, making the title officially offline and unavailable on the PlayStation Store. The announcement arrived shortly after Bungie shut down Destiny 2 development along with significant company layoffs.

Destruction AllStars has now been delisted from the PlayStation Store, and the multiplayer servers have been shut down effective immediately



Arcade mode will still remain playable for those that still have the game in their library pic.twitter.com/0o0Kc7EFLN — Radec (@realradec) May 26, 2026

Searching for Destruction AllStars on Sony’s storefront no longer shows the game. Players also received an in-game shutdown notice for Destruction AllStars, confirming that the online multiplayer services have been taken offline. The notification also stated that Destruction Points, the game’s paid in-game currency, are no longer available for purchase. However, players who already own the game can still access and play the offline Arcade mode.

Destruction AllStars was originally planned as a full-priced PS5 launch exclusive. But before the PS5 launched, Sony delayed the game and eventually released it in February 2021. Instead of being sold as a premium title at launch, it was included as a free PlayStation Plus game for two months. After that promotional period ended, the game was later sold for $20 and eventually became part of the PS Plus Extra catalog.

The game itself was designed as a live-service multiplayer title, but the hype faded very quickly. Destruction AllStars only received a single content season in May 2021. Around the same time, Lucid Games also introduced AI bots into online matches to help fill player lobbies. Unlike Sony’s newer live-service games, such as Helldivers 2 or Marathon, Destruction AllStars never expanded beyond PlayStation platforms and did not launch on PC or Xbox.

Destruction AllStars now joins the growing list of live-service games that have been shut down in recent years. Even though the title survived longer than many expected despite receiving only one season of content, its multiplayer era has officially come to an end.