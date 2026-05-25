LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight DLC Leak Reveals The Suicide Squad is Coming Soon

The streets of Gotham may soon become chaotic as some fresh LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight DLC leaks have surfaced online. There are reports of the Suicide Squad and Task Force X villains appearing in the upcoming Mayhem Collection DLC. While Warner Bros. and TT Games are yet to confirm the news, fans are now certainly aware that this will be a villain-focused experience and packed with some chaotic missions.

Suicide Squad and Task Force X are Taking Over Gotham in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight DLC

The latest LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight DLC leak is about the upcoming Mayhem Collection expansion that is supposed to launch in September 2026. The leak suggests that a long list of villains will appear who are directly tied to the Suicide Squad lore and a wider network of its allies.

According to the leak, the DLC may introduce several recognizable Task Force X members and associates, including Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, Killer Croc, Katana, Rick Flag, Bronze Tiger, Deathstroke, Javelin, Mongal, Polka Dot Man, ARGUS agents, alongside the goons connected to Joker and Harley Quinn.

There is another speculation among the names mentioned, which is Lester. Fans believe that this could refer to the Electrocutioner. Furthermore, you can expect the expansion to be centered around a massive Arkham Asylum breakout, where players could even control the Joker and Harley Quinn. The DLC is also supposed to include a dedicated Mayhem mode, where villains get access to unique, destructive abilities, and you have to stop them from causing a rampage in the city.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is developed by TT Games, where you experience the life of Batman right from his childhood. Although there are several freebies like LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Twitch drops and LEGO Batman codes, fans have always looked forward to the post-release expansions.

The community is excited to see the characters with depth, such as Bronze Tiger and Mongal. While a lot of people are also looking forward to the trademark LEGO jokes centered around Katana. At this stage, these LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight DLC leaks still remain unofficial. However, if true, we would experience the amazing Batman and Joker missions alongside the powerful Suicide Squad villains.