Witcher 3 DLC Could Be Revealed Soon Following Unexpected SteamDB Activity

While CDPR is busy working on The Witcher 4, strong rumors regarding a new Witcher 3 DLC emerged online last summer. However, the new DLC wasn’t revealed at The Game Awards, contrary to what the leakers claimed. So, as we wait for the reveal at the upcoming special anniversary stream for The Witcher 3, the game’s SteamDB page has received fresh updates today.

In case you didn’t know, CD Projekt Red has announced a Fiscal Call and a special anniversary stream for The Witcher 3: Blood and Stone on May 28, 2026, ahead of the Summer Game Fest 2026.

Thus, everyone is looking out for a glimpse of The Witcher 4, Cyberpunk sequel, and the new Witcher 3 DLC. Unexpectedly, fans noticed changes in The Witcher 3 SteamDB page just 2 days before the CDPR Fiscal call.

Image Credit: (via X/@Chaoxfhy)

At first, the fans observed that the The Witcher 3 logo on Steam had been updated. This couldn’t be taken as a sign for the DLC announcement, as Cyberpunk’s logo was updated a few months ago as well. Later, another Witcher fan on X pointed out that The Witcher 3’s EULA has been updated as well.

If you are wondering why this is important, it’s because the EULA gets updated right before a major update is announced. For example, there was an update on May 18, 2015, just 16 days before the announcement of the Blood and Wine DLC. So, the chances of the new Witcher 3 DLC getting revealed at the upcoming anniversary stream are very high right now.

If you want to verify the EULA updates, you can check out this X post, as the user has added all the necessary screenshots of the entire update log. According to rumors, Fool’s Theory, the studio behind The Witcher 1 remake, is also the same studio that is working on the new expansion for The Witcher 3. It is claimed that the new DLC will likely bridge the gap between the third and fourth installments in the franchise.

So, let’s hope that we can see Ciri as the new protagonist in the upcoming DLC for The Witcher 3. That said, do you think CDPR will announce a new DLC for The Witcher 3 at the special anniversary and fiscal call? Let us know in the comments below.