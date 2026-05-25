China’s Budget GPU Lisuan Sold Out Instantly Even Though It Trails Nvidia’s RTX 4060

NVIDIA has long dominated the GPU market, controlling nearly 92% of the discrete graphics card and AI accelerator space. However, a new competitor from China is now trying to break into the market. Chinese startup Lisuan has officially launched its first serious gaming graphics card, aiming to compete with NVIDIA’s RTX 4060. While the card falls short in performance, the Chinese GPU Lisuan still managed to sell out almost instantly.

Chinese GPU Lisuan LX 7G100 Sold Out on Day One With Over 30K Pre-Orders

The Lisuan LX 7G100 has become the first Chinese-developed GPU to enter the global gaming graphics card market and take a dig at rising GPU prices. Priced at around $480, the Chinese GPU Lisuan can be purchased from the self-operated store at JD.com. However, the card sold out immediately after launch, receiving over 30,000 pre-orders on day one.

Image Credits: Lisuan Tech

The LX 7G100 comes with 12GB of VRAM and is built on Lisuan’s self-developed “TrueGPU” architecture. It is also the first GPU outside of AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA to receive Microsoft WHQL certification. The card supports DX12, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 3.0, while also offering support for up to 8K 60Hz output with HDR and FreeSync support.

However, the card lacks any hardware ray tracing and AI supersampling. To which Lisuan has already confirmed plans for next-generation architectures that will feature native ray tracing support.

Chinese tech reviewer Chaowanke tested the GPU in multiple 3DMark benchmarks, where it managed to score close to the RTX 3060 in several tests. However, the RTX 4060, Intel Arc B580, and AMD RX 6600 XT still outperformed it comfortably. Despite that, the card was able to deliver playable gaming performance in several modern titles.

Lisuan originally marketed the GPU as offering near-RTX 4060 performance at a competitive price. However, gaming benchmarks tell a different story. In most games, the LX 7G100 performs around 20% to 70% slower than NVIDIA’s RTX 4060, depending on the title.

At 1080p resolution, the Chinese GPU Lisuan reportedly delivered around 56 FPS in Black Myth: Wukong and 88 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077. In demanding open-world games like Forza Horizon 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, performance lagged roughly 30% behind the RTX 4060. The GPU also lacks ray tracing support, which is another major drawback in the current market.

The gaming community is going crazy over the Chinese GPU Lisuan. At the $480 price point, some users believe the weaker performance makes the GPU a poor purchase for its price, especially when NVIDIA and AMD currently offer stronger gaming options in the same range.

Others are far more optimistic about its future potential. One user said, “The real test will be in a couple of years when they catch up to the rest. Chinese brands are very fast at catching up with new tech.” Similarly, another user commented, “Just remember everyone said Chinese cars were bad 10 years ago, and now look where we are.”

Despite not being able to compete directly with NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel at the high-end level, the LX 7G100 represents a major milestone for China’s domestic GPU industry, particularly as the country continues to face strict semiconductor restrictions and export limitations.