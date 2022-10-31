WhatsApp Can Now Be Used to Book Metro Tickets in Bengaluru

In the past couple of years, WhatsApp has introduced a slew of chatbots for the ease of accessing various facilities like COVID information, shopping via JioMart, and more. Adding to this, we now have a new chatbot, which will help people book metro tickets in Bengaluru. Here’s a look at what you need to do.

Now Book Namma Metro Tickets on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has partnered with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the new chatbot-based QR ticketing service for the Namma Metro. BMRCL has officially become the first to have introduced an end-to-end QR ticketing service on WhatsApp.

The chatbot, which is powered by Yellow.AI, will allow people to buy tickets, get information on the metro timings, and more via WhatsApp.

The service is available in English and Kannada and follows the typical process of using a chatbot on WhatsApp. Just send a “Hi” to +9181055 56677 (BMRCL’s official WhatsApp chatbot number) and you can choose from the available services listed. You can either recharge your smart card, get a ticket, or even check the Metro Rail timetable.

If you purchase a ticket, you will be provided with a QR code, which you would need to scan at the terminal for easy exit and entry. The service is integrated with WhatsApp Pay, allowing you to easily make payments via UPI for the purchases made.

Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India said, “BMRCL’s QR ticketing service on WhatsApp will make travel and ticketing on the Metro extremely simple and convenient for the people of Bengaluru. This is yet another great example of how organizations across sectors, from the largest transportation service to the smallest retail business, can transform their customers’ experience using the WhatsApp Platform.”

There’s no word on when and if this will reach the Delhi Metro. So, what are your thoughts on the new ability to book metro tickets via WhatsApp? Do share your thoughts and experience if you end up using it in the comments below.