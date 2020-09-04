WhatsApp recently released a new beta build on iOS with version number 2.20.100.22. While it is not a significant update in terms of feature additions, it brings new tones when you terminate a call and when you get a group call. The company is also working to let users join missed group calls as long as the call is still happening.

As WABetaInfo reports, WhatsApp is improving the speed to load all shared media files such as images, videos, and GIFs in Contact Info -> Media, Links, and Docs. The speed improvement is because the company has rewritten the section. Also, WhatsApp now compiles its iOS app using the iOS 13.6 SDK.

WhatsApp is continuing its efforts on expiring messages, a feature that is said to be in the works since October last year. According to a previous report, the feature is said to delete chat after seven days. While there is no clear timeline for this feature yet, there are similar features in arguably better WhatsApp alternatives such as Telegram and Signal.

In addition, WhatsApp is improving Payments in select countries like Spain. It is worth noting that WhatsApp Payments is not available in Spain yet. WhatsApp is still in the process of scaling up WhatsApp Pay in India, while Brazil suspended the service a week after launch.

The update also comes with a few improvements to enhance the app’s stability. As I mentioned earlier, this is quite an underwhelming update and doesn’t add anything new, except the new tones. You may head over to WABetaInfo if you’re interested to hear them.