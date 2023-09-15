WhatsApp Again Rumored to Allow Support for Avatars on Video Calls

Last year, WhatsApp got the ability to send and create Avatars for more interesting conversations with people. This functionality is now expected to see an update and will reach video calls on the Meta-owned platform. Here’s what this means.

WhatsApp Avatars on Video Calls Tested

WhatsApp is testing the new beta for Android 2.23.19.14 update, which introduces the new Video Avatar Calling feature. This essentially means that you will be able to use your WhatsApp Avatar during video calls, making things more fun.

To recall, this has been in the works since last year and it seems like its official introduction might be near. The feature will mimic the functionality that is already available on Apple’s FaceTime and even Zoom; the ability to replace your face with your Memoji or multiple emojis.

Source: WABetaInfo

It is said that when you use Avatars during video calls, it will apply to your face and will copy your facial movements and expressions to make calls more interactive. There will be an Avatar button available within the calling screen and you will be able to tap on it to apply. You will get an option to switch back to your non-Avatar self whenever needed. Video Avatar Calling will remain end-to-end encrypted just like conventional video calls.

This ability is being tested for a few beta testers and it remains to be seen when it will be available for more people as part of the stable update. Since we are hearing about this again, we expect this to happen pretty soon. Plus, it could reach Instagram and even Messenger given that Meta has common features for all three platforms.

We will keep you posted when WhatsApp releases something concrete. Meanwhile, do check out our article on how to create and send WhatsApp Avatars if you still haven’t. Also, do let us know if you would like the ability to add Avatars during WhatsApp video calls in the comments below.