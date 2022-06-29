WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Add Avatars During Video Calls

Meta recently introduced Avatars on Instagram after initially introducing them to Facebook to rival Snapchat’s Bitmoji and Apple’s Memoji. It seems like this functionality is soon to get extended to WhatsApp as suggested by the latest WABetaInfo report. Here are the details to know.

WhatsApp Avatars May Be Introduced Soon

A recent WABetaInfo report suggests that WhatsApp is testing introducing Avatars to video calls. This was spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta. The feature will allow people to add their Avatars during a video call.

There will be an option to ‘Switch to Avatar,’ clicking on which will show your Avatars during the call. The report includes a screenshot of the functionality. Here’s a look at what it looks like.

Image: WABetaInfo

However, the feature is currently under development and hence, isn’t functional. But this won’t be the only purpose of Avatars on WhatsApp. It is also revealed that people will soon be able to send Avatars as stickers to individual and group WhatsApp chats, similar to Instagram and Facebook.

Plus, the app will also get an ‘Avatar Editor’ for users to easily customize and set up their Avatars, also similar to Instagram and Facebook. There are high chances that there might be an option to sync the Facebook and Instagram Avatars too. This functionality is said to reach both Android and iOS users.

While this feels like a fun WhatsApp feature, we don't really know when it will become official. We expect a beta release first, followed by an eventual release generally.