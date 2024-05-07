Wednesday Season 2 Is Officially in Production but One Major Character Axed

Wednesday arrived on Netflix in November 2022, and it instantly took the internet by storm, thanks to Jenna Ortega’s marvelous performance and the intriguing take on The Addams Family story. The series was so much loved by the global fandom that it became one of the most-watched Netflix TV series within three weeks of its release.

It was obvious that every fan desperately awaited the renewal news for the horror comedy show. Well, Netflix officially announced Season 2 of Wednesday in early 2023, and now, we have another piece of exciting news for the fans. After making us wait for 16 months, Netflix finally teased that the filming of the much-awaited second season has begun, that too in the most creative way. Here we woe again. pic.twitter.com/FPYrc5Tnaj— Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) May 7, 2024

The announcement trailer sees Thing carrying a wheeled cart with a bunch of flyers. It starts dropping the flyers outside the rooms of Bianca, Wednesday Addams Grandmama, Morticia, Enid, Barry Dort, Capri, Dr. Fairburn, and Wednesday. However, unlike others, Thing calls Wednesday by snapping its fingers outside of her room, and when the girl comes out, she says ‘Hello Thing’ before picking up the flyer. On the first page of the flyer, it was written, ‘Wednesday Season 2 Chapter 1, Here We Woe Again.’ We also hear the girl saying, ‘More torture awaits.’

While fans are excited to meet their favorite character once again, Variety reveals a lengthy list of new characters who will appear in the second season. The list of guest actors starts with Christopher Lloyd. Besides him, we will also meet Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Frances O’Connor, and Heather Matarazzo.

Along with the cast’s announcement, it was confirmed that Percy Hynes-White was dropped from Season 2. So, don’t be surprised if you don’t see Xavier Thorpe appearing in the following season.

Al Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of the TV series, also confirmed, ‘We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.’

Wednesday’s season 1 was undoubtedly one of the best horror comedy shows ever made. Now that it is returning with a new season, we can expect a lot more entertaining experience than the previous season.